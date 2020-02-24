Dozens injured, some severely, as car hits German Carnival parade

German police say they think a driver who steered a car into a Carnival parade in the town of Volksmarsen on Monday, causing dozens of injuries, acted with intent.

“We assume it was an intentional act,” said a spokesperson, but said authorities did not see any indications of a politically motivated act. At the same time, the Interior Ministry of the state of Hesse said a politically motivated attack can’t be ruled out.

Police said they expect there to be dozens of injuries in the incident in total. Some people were severely injured.

Carnival is celebrated predominantly in Catholic communities across Germany with a series of parades and parties in the days leading up to Ash Wednesday.