Dozens dead in Burundi, Uganda landslides as rains batter East Africa

Bujumbura/Kampala, 5 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Dozens of people have died in the East African countries of Burundi and Uganda after heavy rains caused landslides, police officials said on Thursday.

At least 38 people were killed in the province of Cibitoke in north-western Burundi on Wednesday, police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said.

“Houses were also washed away,” he said.

In nearby Uganda, at least five people died and 38 were missing after landslides buried homes in the east of the country on Wednesday.

Three children were among the dead in villages on the hills that form the Elgon range in Bududa district, according to the Uganda Red Cross. More than 200 people have been displaced.

The area’s police spokesman, Robert Tukei, told dpa that “many

people have been killed in the landslides, but we are yet to establish the exact numbers.”

Rivers in the area have also burst their banks, causing floods downstream, the Red Cross said.

Uganda and many other countries in East Africa have been hit by “unusually heavy rainfall and flooding,” according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

More than 2.8 million people have now been affected and more than 280 have reportedly died, OCHA said in an update issued on Wednesday. Almost half of the dead were reported in Kenya.

“Across the region, homes, infrastructure and livelihoods have been destroyed and damaged in the hardest-hit areas, and the risk of communicable diseases – including cholera – is rising,” the UN agency warned.

The rainfall has been driven by a weather phenomenon known as the positive Indian Ocean Dipole. It is expected to diminish in the coming weeks, but “heavy rains are likely to persist into December and to intensify in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda,” OCHA said.

Somalia, meanwhile, was bracing for a tropical storm headed its way over the Indian Ocean.

Tropical storm six is expected to cause strong winds and rain in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland and the breakaway state of Somaliland, likely leading to flash floods in some areas starting on Friday, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said.