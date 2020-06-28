Dozens arrested in Hong Kong protest against national security law

Beijing, 28 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Over 50 people were arrested in Hong Kong on Sunday during a “silent march” to protest an impending national security law widely seen at a threat to the city’s civil liberties.

Protesters were met with a heavy presence of armed riot police as they gathered at the Jordan metro station in Kowloon.

As they tried to walk along the pavement to the Mong Kok shopping and entertainment district, many were encircled by police cordons, where they were rounded up and searched before being loaded into police coaches. Police said they arrested 53 people for “unlawful assembly.”

Calls for a second protest in Causeway Bay went unheeded as dozens of riot police blanketed the popular shopping area on Hong Kong island.