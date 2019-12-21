Dortmund slip to 2-1 defeat at Hoffenheim to stay fourth

Berlin, 21 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Hoffenheim scored two late goals to inflict a painful 2-1 defeat on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Mario Goetze, in for the injured Marco Reus, put Dortmund ahead in the 17th minute but Sargis Adamyan levelled in the 79th minute and Andrej Kramaric headed the winner for the home team three minutes from time.

Dortmund, who drew 3-3 to home to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, remain fourth, four points off leaders Leipzig and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Leipzig are at home to Augsburg while Moenchengladbach are at Hertha Berlin and Bayern Munich, in third place level on points with Dortmund, greet Wolfsburg among Saturday’s matches.