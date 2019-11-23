Dortmund salvage 3-3 Paderborn draw in comeback from three goals down

Dortmund, 23 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Captain Marco Reus struck in stoppage time as Borussia Dortmund avoided another major Bundesliga debacle by fighting from three goals down to a 3-3 draw against bottom club Paderborn on Friday night.

Reus headed the equalizer off Jadon Sancho who had ignited Dortmund’s comeback before Axel Witsel got the second in the 84th.

Dortmund’s stars were jeered off the pitch by the 80,000-strong crowd at half-time as they found themselves 3-0 down from Streli Mamba’s brace and Gerrit Holtmann and seemingly heading towards another debacle after a 4-0 humiliation at champions Bayern Munich.

Dortmund are five points behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are at Union Berlin Saturday and are placed fifth for now. Unlucky Paderborn remain last as they just missed a second season win.

“We must apologize to everyone for this performance,” Reus told streaming network DAZN.

“I have no explanation for the first half. You felt ashamed. It was clear we had to show a reaction. We can absolutely never ever have shown such a first-half performance again.”

The successful fightback may spare coach Lucien Favre from even more pressure, and Reus said that only the players were to blame for the latest results because “the coach always prepares us very well.”

After narrowly missing the title last year in a cautious approach, Dortmund have declared the trophy their aim this time around but are yet to really show their full potential to justify these ambitions.

Favre was confident they would return to form after the Munich meltdown but things went wrong early.

Five minutes into the game the visitors cleared a Dortmund corner, Kai Proeger ran past Germany defender Nico Schulz on the right wing and the completely unmarked Mamba converted his low cross.

Ruthless Paderborn were two up in the 37th when Mamba took up a long ball and fired into the bottom left corner, and Holtmann slotted into the far right corner for 3-0 in the 43rd after easily beating Julian Weigl on the left wing.

Dortmund’s stars were booed off the pitch at intermission by their shocked fans, and Favre brought on Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard, and Achraf Hakimi in order to improve matters.

They found the net less than two minutes after the restart when Sancho struck into the bottom left corner after captain Marco Reus had won the ball deep in Paderborn’s half.

Witsel’s 84th minute header after a free-kick set the stage for a dramatic finale in which Reus came lucky to spare them a first home defeat.

“The lads did everything they could do. They were exhausted in the end. The draw is a pity but we didn’t manage to preserve it over the full 90 minutes. We did what we could do,” Paderborn coach Steffen Baumgart said.