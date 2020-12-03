Dortmund progress in CL, PSG beat 10-man United

Borussia Dortmund are through to the Champions League round of 16 after their 1-1 draw with Lazio on Wednesday, while Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 in Group H.

Raphael Guerreiro’s opener for Dortmund was cancelled out by Ciro Immobile, who netted from the penalty spot.

The point means that Lucien Favre’s side cannot be caught in Group F by third-placed Club Brugge thanks to their superior head-to-head record against the Belgian side.

A Neymar brace and a strike from Marquinhos got the job done for PSG against United, whose only response came from Marcus Rashford. Fred was also sent off to cap off a miserable night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

PSG, United and RB Leipzig, who defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 4-3, are level on nine points at the top of the group going into the final matchday next week.

Elsewhere, Olivier Giroud scored four as Chelsea hammered Sevilla 4-0, Barcelona beat Ferencvaros 3-0 and Brugge won by the same scoreline versus Zenit St Petersburg.

Krasnodar grabbed their first-ever Champions League triumph with a 1-0 victory over Rennes, and Juventus defeated Dynamo Kiev 3-0 in a match officiated by Stephanie Frappart, who became the first woman to take charge of a match in Europe’s premier club competition.

Dortmund took advantage of a poor Pepe Reina clearance to take the lead, with Guerreiro prodding in just before the interval.

Nico Schulz gave away a penalty only three minutes after coming on from the bench, which Immobile duly converted. The draw means that Lazio need at least a point against Brugge to progress.

Charles de Ketelaere, Hans Vanaken and Noa Lang all scored for the Belgian side in a comfortable victory. Dortmund captain Marco Reus said, “I would have preferred to win tonight, but we got through.

“We stood a little too deep and didn’t do enough going forward tonight against a very well structured side. We didn’t play our football.”

Neymar hammered in to put PSG ahead, and United could have been down to 10 men midway through the first-half after Fred appeared to headbutt Leandro Paredes.

However, the video assistant referee decided the offence was only worthy of a booking.

Rashford’s deflected shot off Danilo then levelled things up. PSG moved ahead once more as Marquinhos slotted in at the far post before Fred received his marching orders after fouling Ander Herrera.

United had a number of chances in the second-half, but Neymar converted in injury time to give his side a two-goal victory.

Nordi Mukiele, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo and Alexander Sorloth all scored for Leipzig as Irfan Kahveci’s hat-trick was in vain for Basaksehir in Turkey.

“This is good for our confidence. We’re still in the competition and very happy. We had to get three points here – that was very important,” said PSG goal-scorer Marquinhos.

“I’m pleased with the performance of the team. We played with courage and personality.”

United manager Solskjaer said, “It wasn’t to be. It came down to fine margins in the end, that’s why they got the win. We created enough chances but couldn’t stick them away.

“Of course it’s frustrating we couldn’t go through tonight. We played a good game but it wasn’t to be. We can use our home performance against Leipzig to our advantage. We defended well against them and were clinical on the counter.”

Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite and Ousmane Dembele all scored for Barcelona within the first 30 minutes in Hungary. They remain the only team with a 100-per-cent record in the tournament this term as they lead Group G.

Juventus are three points adrift in second after Frederico Chiesa, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata netted in Kiev. Barca and Juve will play for top spot at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Giroud’s four strikes secured the top spot in Group E for Chelsea. Sevilla will go through as runners-up, while Marcus Berg’s effort for Krasnodar over winless Rennes means the Russian outfit will play in the Europa League round of 32 in 2021.