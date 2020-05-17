Dortmund and Gladbach surge, Leipzig stumble on Bundesliga comeback

Amid the face masks, empty stadiums and endless rules to enable playing during the coronavirus crisis, there remains the small matter of the Bundesliga title – and Saturday’s return showed three contenders in very different form.

Borussia Dortmund brilliantly dismantled Ruhr derby rivals Schalke 4-0 to stay second and move within a point of leaders Bayern Munich. Their performance was the more impressive given an extensive injury list.

And Borussia Moenchengladbach scored twice in only eight minutes en route to beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 and go third and stay two points off Dortmund.

RB Leipzig in contrast laboured against Freiburg to draw 1-1 at home and only a marginal offside decision, spotted by the video assistant referee, prevented late defeat. Fourth-place Leipzig could find themselves seven points off the pace should Bayern win on Sunday.

“What could be better than starting the season again with such a win?” asked Dortmund’s Julian Brandt, who set up his team’s second goal for Raphael Guerreiro and third for Thorgan Hazard.

Dortmund visit European hopefuls Wolfsburg next week before hosting Bayern in a title six-pointer on May 26. There is time to regain the edge they’ll need to deny Bayern an eighth successive Bundesliga title.

“We played a really good game,” said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc. “We didn’t know where we would be after this long break.”

Erling Braut Haarland opened the scoring to continue his superb run of goals and Dortmund scarcely missed the absent Marco Reus, Axel Witsel and Emre Can. Dan-Axel Zagadou, according to coach Lucien Favre, will not play again this season due to a knee injury.

Alassane Plea had Gladbach in front inside 40 seconds at Frankfurt, Marcus Thuram added a quick second and Ramy Bensebaini put gloss on the scoreline with a second half penalty.

“I said last week it would be good to start the last nine games with a win,” said Gladbach winger Jonas Hofmann, who agreed going third “definitely” boosted the team in their restart.

While Dortmund and Gladbach were slick, Leipzig were sluggish in resuming against Freiburg. They trailed to Manuel Gulde’s flick and though Yussuf Poulsen levelled, it was Freiburg who went closer to nicking victory with Robin Koch’s injury-time goal disallowed.

“If you look at the table, it’s all about Bayern like every year,” said Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann. “We have dropped a few too many points, also before the enforced coronavirus break. Bayern are always very reliable when it comes to points.”

Nagelsmann said he wouldn’t write anything off after the draw but admitted: “We have to do our homework that we come in the first four [Champions League] places, that’s our main goal for the season and then we’ll see what comes at the end.”

Bayern must wait an extra day before playing again and will expect all three points at promoted Union Berlin to return their lead over Dortmund to four.

“When I see what feelings and emotions we have developed even in training games, it shows our hungry for regular competition,” said forward Thomas Mueller.

Bayern are still chasing a repeat of the 2013 treble and remain in the German Cup, to be completed in July, and the indefinitely suspended Champions League.