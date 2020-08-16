Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert dies

Washington, 16 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – US President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump has died, according to a statement from the White House on Saturday night.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Donald Trump said in the statement.

The president said his younger brother would be greatly missed, “but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Trump had expressed concern over his brother’s health on Friday and visited him that day at a New York hospital.

Details of Robert’s illness were not released by the White House.

He would have turned 72 on August 26, according to The Washington Post and broadcaster Fox News.

In June, Robert was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York for more than a week.

But in recent weeks he had led a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family in a bid to stop the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, Mary, titled “Too Much and Never Enough.”

Robert Trump was formerly a manager in the family’s group of companies, Trump Organization.

Eric Trump, son of the President and current Executive Vice President of Trump Organization shared condolences on Twitter.

“Robert Trump was an incredible man – strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family,” he wrote.

The President’s daughter Ivanka tweeted “Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always.”