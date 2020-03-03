0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderSociety

Doctors returning from Madrid tested negative for coronavirus

Two doctors who returned from a congress in Madrid on Saturday have tested negative for the coronavirus. After being testing at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases, they will stay isolated at home for the next 14 days, Health Ministry said Monday.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 2 March 2020 20:38
