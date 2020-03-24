DM Shekerinska: Two historic decisions in one week

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – Today’s decision of the EU ministers to approve the opening of negotiations with us proves that this week will end with two historic decisions for us – NATO membership and EU negotiations, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Tuesday.

“This is a week of two great achievements, but it is also a week, unfortunately, of major crisis across the country and worldwide” she told a news conference.

Shekerinska called on VMRO-DPMNE to stop ‘spreading lies’ after the opposition party accused her of spending taxpayers’ money on trips abroad.

Now’s not the time for fake news, the Minister urged.

“We owe it to the citizens to spend our time on tackling real challenges. We definitely shouldn’t waste our time with VMRO-DPMNE’s lies,” Shekerinska said, noting that all of her attention – and that of the government – was focused on handling the crisis.