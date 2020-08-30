Djokovic secures Career Golden Masters double with Raonic win

New York, 30 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Novak Djokovic has become the first man to win each of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments at least twice, thanks to a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Milos Raonic at the Western & Southern Open in New York on Saturday.

The Serb, who is the only player to have competed the Career Golden Masters once already, extended his undefeated record this season to 23-0 and has now equalled Nadal’s all-time record of 35 Masters 1000 titles won.

Djokovic, playing with neck pain all week, dropped the opening set in 31 minutes – which was just his third set lost to Raonic from 27 contested against the Canadian.

The world number one struck back to the level the match and rallied from 0-2 down in the decider, taking four games in a row to forge a commanding lead and soon wrapped up his 11th win from 11 meetings with Raonic.