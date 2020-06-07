Djokovic: Health protocols for US Open are ‘extreme’

Belgrade, 7 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – World number one Novak Djokovic has criticized “extreme” health measures planned for the US Open in late August amid the coronavirus health crisis.

“I spoke to world tennis officials just yesterday, we discussed the continuation of the season, but most about the US Open … It is still uncertain, but the rules they conveyed to me if we are to play at all are extreme,” he told Serbia’s Prva TV.

Djokovic gave only some details of the measures proposed to reduce the risk of an infection which rampaged through New York, which is scheduled to host the American tennis grand slam at Flushing Meadows from August 31.

“I cannot say much, but here, for instance, we would have no access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotel airports, to test (for coronavirus) two, three times a week and we could bring just one person into the complex, which is simply impossible,” he said.

He said the proposals were “Draconian” but added that he “understands” the effort of organizers to hold the tournament and honour contracts. “We will see what will happen,” he said.

Tennis is currently suspended by the men’s ATP and women’s WTA tours until at least the end of July.