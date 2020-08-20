Distribution of VAT refund for Q2 2020 continues, number of scanned receipts up

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – Citizens who scan their fiscal receipts with MyVAT mobile app have started to receive VAT refund for the second quarter of 2020. So far, over 140,000 citizens have been refunded more than Mden 167 million (EUR 2.7 million).

Finance Minister Nina Angelovska posted via Facebook that distribution of VAT refund continues.

“Refund amount: EUR 5.4 million; number of citizens who scanned receipts by end of June: 304,637 – 25,000 more than Q1; amount of fiscal receipts scanned: 41.7 million; total expenditure: Mden 21.4 billion,” read Angelovska’s post.

The Minister praised excellent results of MyVAT project, adding that app users scanned in Q2 21.5 million receipts, i.e. 80% more than in Q1.

She stressed that by scanning fiscal receipts with the MyVAT mobile app, citizens help fight grey economy, receive VAT refund and get chance to win money prizes.