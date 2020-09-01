Diplomat designated as new premier of crisis-hit Lebanon

Beirut, 31 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib vowed to rapidly form a new government to tackle the country’s social and economic crisis, following his appointment by the president.

“There is no time for words, promises, wishes … this is the time for work,” Adib said on Monday.

Adib was designated Lebanon’s new prime minister by President Michel Aoun after receiving the backing of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its allies as well as the main Sunni-parliamentary bloc of former premier Saad Hariri.

The backing of the Sunni-led bloc could make it easier for him to form a new government and secure international support.

Adib, a Sunni Muslim who is not very well known in the Lebanese political scene, has been Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany since 2013.

“The opportunity is narrow ahead of us, and all political forces must realize that. I say to the Lebanese, our destiny to overcome sorrows and pains … our firm determination that our land will remain steadfast and together we can make hope for the future,” Adib said.

Lebanon is in the midst of the worst economic crisis ever to hit the country and has been rocked by nationwide anti-government protests since last October which led to Hariri’s resignation.

Protesters demand the removal of the country’s ruling elite, which they accuse of mismanagement and corruption.

Simmering anti-government anger has boiled over in the wake of a massive blast in the capital Beirut on August 4 that killed more than 180 and injured 6,000 others.

The protests resulted in the resignation of prime minister Hassan Diab within a week of the blast, adding a political crisis to the country’s multiple woes.

Adib toured the Beirut port on Monday and promised to speed up investigations into the incident. “We will work as soon as the cabinet is formed on speeding up the investigation,” he said.

Observers believe Adib is likely to try to appoint an independent technocratic government to implement much needed reforms and oversee the reconstruction.

But Hezbollah and its allies insist on forming a government with political figures alongside the experts.

Transcending sectarian identities has proven difficult in Lebanon.

In Lebanon, the president must be a Christian Maronite; the prime minister a Sunni Muslim; and the parliamentary speaker a Shiite Muslim.

House Speaker Nabih Berri called for a change of Lebanon’s sectarian political system.

“The most dangerous thing that the port disaster revealed … is the total collapse of the political and economic system’s structure,” Berri said.

“Therefore, there must be a change in this sectarian system, for it is the cause of the ills,” Berri added.

Lebanon is under pressure from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to impose austerity measures in return for financial support.

The country has one of the biggest public debt ratios in the world, equivalent to about 150 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Banks have prevented people in recent weeks from withdrawing US dollars, which are widely used in Lebanon in day-to-day dealings. Since October the Lebanese pound has lost 80 per cent of its value.