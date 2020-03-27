Dimkovski: Vegetable growers exempt from ban on people’s movement on weekends

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – Greenhouse vegetable growers are exempt from the ban on movement of people from 4pm to 5am on Saturdays and Sundays introduced by the government to fight coronavirus spread.

“This means that this category of farmers does not need special permits. However, we advise this exemption be used exclusively for performing agricultural activities in greenhouses,” Agriculture Minister Trajan Dimkovski told Friday’s press conference.

Other farmers including livestock breeders, orchard farmers, poultry farmers that have immediate activities related to agricultural production should call the Ministry’s regional offices by phone and leave a contact email. Once regional offices verify submitted data, and forward it to Ministry of Agriculture, then farmers will receive permits allowing them to work.

Dimkovski informed that the government at its Thursday’s session adopted decision under which the bidding deadlines to lease state-owned agricultural land of up to 3 hectares will not apply until the end of state of emergency in the country.

He once again emphasized that the protection of public health comes first and urged the farmers to respect all government recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.