Dimitrov-Zakharieva: Region demonstrated readiness to implement reforms, EU should deliver on promises

The Western Balkan region has shown readiness to implement key reforms, so the European Union should in turn deliver on the promises it has made to these countries. The Berlin Process encourages countries in the region to solve bilateral issues, but it can't replace countries' accession to EU, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zakharieva said Tuesday at a joint press conference after the the meeting of foreign ministers, which marks the beginning of North Macedonia and Bulgaria’s Berlin Process 2020 Joint Presidency.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 10 March 2020 22:05
