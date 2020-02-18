Dimitrov to visit Spain ahead of its vote on NATO protocol

Skopje, 18 February 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov will be paying a working visit to the Kingdom of Spain on Wednesday at the invitation of its Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation Arancha González Laya.

According to the MFA press release, the two ministers will be discussing matters pertaining to the completion of Spain’s ratification of North Macedonia’s accession protocol with NATO; close cooperation towards the country’s European integration, recent developments, as well as ways to deepen the bilateral relationship.

As part of Dimitrov’s visit to Madrid, the FM will meet Meritxell Batet Lamaña, President of the Spanish Congress of Deputies.

North Macedonia’s Parliament, ahead of its dissolution necessary to hold the upcoming snap election, already adopted the country’s NATO membership protocol.

The protocol will come into force when it’s published in the Official Gazette – after Spain’s parliament votes to greenlight the country’s becoming the Alliance’s 30th member. mr/