Dimitrov to Siljanovska: Do you want to have Prespa Agreement rescinded?

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – Nikola Dimitrov, first candidate on the SDSM-led coalition’s list in the first electoral district, called on Monday his rival Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, the first candidate on VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the same constituency, to tell voters whether she is in favor of rescinding the Prespa Agreement.

“We heard Gordana Siljanovska saying over the weekend that she would seek annulment of the Prespa Agreement. It’s an agreement that was backed by almost 610,000 Macedonian citizens in the name referendum. It’s an agreement that was endorsed by two-thirds of MPs in Parliament, which paved our way for NATO membership and open the way for EU accession,” Dimitrov said in a statement.

The name, he added, we inherited from our predecessors and that had been a constant element in all complex names throughout the history of the Macedonian state is the name and the adjective Macedonia.

“We are neither Madagascar, nor Mongolia, not even Skopje,” Dimitrov noted, mentioning UN envoy Matthew Nimetz, who has stated that no one can question Macedonians and Macedonian language in North Macedonia after the Prespa Agreement.

Reading a statement, Dimitrov asked Siljanovska if she was in favor of rescinding the Agreement that served as a guarantee for the Macedonian future.

“Are you Ms. Siljanovska prepared to face the consequences from this move. Hungry for power, you say you will eliminate historic steps you don’t even understand,” the MP candidate said.