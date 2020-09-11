Dimitrov-Thimonier: France reaffirms support to North Macedonia’s EU accession

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov and French Ambassador Christian Thimonier discussed Friday several aspects that are important for the first intergovernmental conference and the official start of North Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations.

“Credibility of the Euro-integration process was undoubtedly enhanced through the renewed approach by France, one of EU’s leading countries and North Macedonia’s friend. The new methodology helps us in transforming realities on the field for the better,” said Deputy PM Dimitrov.

Ambassador Thimonier reaffirmed France’s support on the path to the realization of this strategic objective, highlighting that the strengthened political dimension and predictability of the process benefit North Macedonia, the region, France and EU, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.