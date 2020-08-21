Dimitrov: There’s no greater challenge than leading most important process for the country

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – The current Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, who is nominated for the position of the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs in the new government said Friday on Facebook that he was honoured to be part of historic breakthrough with NATO membership and getting green light for EU accession talks during his term in office.

By this, he added, we strengthened the statehood, the foundations and the security of North Macedonia and we paved the way to implement the European standards in our country.

He thanked all employees and associates in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but also to all those who, as he said, gave him support in challenging moments.

“A man is as strong and capable as his team and friends are strong and capable. This unity will be crucial on the road ahead of us. For me, as a person who has dedicated his career to this idea, there is no greater challenge than leading the most important process for the country,” he wrote.

Thanking the future Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and SDSM for placing their trust in nominating him for Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs, Dimitrov vowed to do his utmost to seize this historic opportunity. “We are moving forward and will be a shining example in Europe. We are moving forward, where we belong!” Dimitrov posted on Facebook.