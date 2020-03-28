Dimitrov thanks Austrian FM for assisting repatriation of Macedonian tourists from Peru

Skopje, 28 March 2020 (MIA) – Four Macedonian citizens, who found themselves stranded in Peru’s capital Lima after traveling there as tourists, arrived in Vienna today with an Austrian Airlines charter flight.

“In the midst of difficult conditions for repatriation, especially for people stranded oversees, we extend a big thank you to Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and to the Austrian Foreign Ministry for their show of solidarity, much needed in these times, when the countries should assist each other,” said North Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry, it said, so far has helped nine foreign nationals return home to their countries. These included nationals from Croatia (4), Montenegro (4), and Kosovo (1).