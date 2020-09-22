0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Dimitrov, Schinas discuss migration affairs, Frontex

Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov met Tuesday with European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, who is also responsible for migration affairs, MIA reports from Brussels.

Photo of Тања Милевска, Брисел Тања Милевска, Брисел 22 September 2020 18:44
Back to top button
Close
Close