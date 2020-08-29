Dimitrov says a lot needs to be done after the election of gov’t

Skopje, 29 August 2020 (MIA) – If everything goes according to plan, Monday will be the first day of the new government. It is what we do next that matters. There’s a good chance that the government will be elected, the outgoing Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Saturday before the start of parliament’s session on election of the new government, in which he is nominated Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs.

Dimitrov said that very important period is ahead of us, we have to face the challenges of the coronavirus, the economic consequences, the European agenda.

“We aspire to start EU negotiations at the end of the year. There’s a lot that needs to be done. And here, perhaps through that work, we will come to a new situation in the Macedonian democracy, the opposition to take part in debating policies,” Dimitrov said.

He does not expect a good discussion during the debate on the election of the government.

In regard to the European integration process, he said, a lot of time has been lost, but the path is open and it is time to take steps.

“Next month, member states will begin discussing the negotiating framework. The European Commission put forward the proposal, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that the first foreign policy priority of the German EU Council Presidency would be to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania. We lost a lot of time, we paved the way, it’s time to move ahead,” Dimitrov added.