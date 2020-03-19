Dimitrov-Roth: Need for European solidarity in Covid-19 efforts

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – Europe must demonstrate solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus, which has no national identity, and therefore mankind should cope with it together, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, who paid a “virtual visit” to North Macedonia on Thursday.

Minister Roth said the citizens of North Macedonia should know they are not left alone in the coronavirus preventive measures.

“We are committed to solidarity. The virus does not have a national identity and mankind should beat this pandemic together, while the stronger should help the weaker,” Roth told a joint press conference with FM Dimitrov.

Roth said the priority of every country is to protect its own citizens, taking into consideration the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FM Dimitrov said the world order has backslided for decades in just a few days, and broader European unity and solidarity is required.

He urged that all countries of the Western Balkans are incorporated in all Union platforms for the virus management, urging the EU to review the option of redirecting IPA funds for the purpose of managing the socio-economic effects of the pandemic.

“It is time to demonstrate European solidarity,” added Dimitrov.

Regarding next week’s General Affairs Council and European Council meetings, the FM said a decision to start accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania would be important in showing that things can move forward even in a time of pandemic.

Roth said the EU needs a decision for the start of accession talks with both countries, voicing his optimism that leaders of Union members will give the green light next week.

“Just a bit more patience and people in North Macedonia will feel that the EU is with them,” noted Roth.