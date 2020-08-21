Dimitrov: North Macedonia will continue on EU path, face important challenges home

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia will continue walking on the path towards EU integration and greater focus will be put on dealing with important challenges at home, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov on Friday ahead of the start of the continuation of Parliament’s constitutive session.

Regarding his nomination for the position of the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs, Dimitrov told reporters that the there’s no greater challenge for him than walking on the path towards EU.

“The Foreign Ministry managed to open the path [towards EU integration] but now, there’s no bigger challenge than to walk it. The great battle in the future will be on home turf,” the Minister said.

He noted that he is set to meet with his successor to discuss continuation of North Macedonia’s excellent foreign relations.

“There are still a lot of things to be done, regarding legislation, appointment of ambassadors. The latter is a pressing matter, because the country has to have representatives abroad,” Dimitrov stressed.

Regarding changes in the Greek team as part of the joint-committee on historical issues, Minister Dimitrov said that the committee has taken a long break, adding that the “ball is in Athens’ court.”

“Greece is to host the next meeting. We’re waiting for a date, but the process has been stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dimitrov said.