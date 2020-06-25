Dimitrov: North Macedonia realizes another strategic objective by decision to start EU accession negotiations

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia realized another strategic objective with EU’s decision in March to start accession negotiations with the country, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in his address at the ministerial video-conference within the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) on Thursday.

“SEECP is firmly embedded in the Euro-integration aspirations of all partner-states, because is it one of the oldest regional initiatives that has contributed to the peace, stability and economic prosperity of Southeast Europe,” said FM Dimitrov.

The conference of FMs, which is the final event within Kosovo’s SEECP Chairmanship, focused on ways to intensify regional cooperation in a time when Europe and the world are facing the COVID-19 pandemic consequences, as well as priorities in ensuring greater networking of the region, youth and its significance in societies, and preservation of the cultural heritage, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The meeting was also attended by European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and Regional Cooperation Council Secretary General Majlinda Bregu.