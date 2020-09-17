Dimitrov: New methodology allows for more dynamic negotiating process, goal is to make full use of this

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov met Thursday with Albanian Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj, who is paying an official visit to North Macedonia.

Talks focused on the upcoming finalization of the negotiating framework and the opportunities facing the two countries in the coming period, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

“The new methodology allows for a more dynamic and credible negotiating process. Our goal is to make full use of this,” Dimitrov pointed out.

In addition, Dimitrov and Cakaj discussed cross-border cooperation as part of the European instruments and its effect on bringing together people and businesses from the border regions.

Interlocutors agreed that the two countries will continue in the coming period to foster good neighborly relations, cooperation as part of regional initiatives, as one of the key preconditions for lasting stability and economic prosperity of the entire region.