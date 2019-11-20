0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Dimitrov: NATO accession to show resolve in creating resistant security environment

By joining NATO, North Macedonia will contribute to the strengthening of regional security and show resolve in creating a resistant security environment, capable to cope with the potential challenges within the region and the broader transatlantic area, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told Wednesday's meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, a preparatory meeting ahead of the December NATO Summit in London.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 20 November 2019 21:40
