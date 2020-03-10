0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Dimitrov-Morton: Strong UK support for North Macedonia’s EU prospects

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Tuesday with Wendy Morton, Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas of the United Kingdom, at the sidelines of the foreign ministers' meeting as part of the Berlin Process.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 10 March 2020 15:07
