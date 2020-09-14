Dimitrov meets Economic Chamber officials to discuss EU talks cooperation

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – Having cooperation with the Economic Chamber of Macedonia and the business community is one of the pillars ensuring success of the EU accession negotiations, Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov said Monday.

He met with top representatives of the Economic Chamber of Macedonia to discuss the opening of accession talks to join the bloc and its impact on the business sector, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a statement.

“It’s imperative to understand that the hardest part of the accession negotiations, in fact, is happening at home,” Dimitrov stressed, adding the government in the coming period will boost communication with the business community.

He pledged that he will commit to coordinating activities from all sectors in relation to the country’s EU integration bid.

Also, Dimitrov called the business community ‘our partner in building the negotiating positions for all clusters,’ stated the press release.