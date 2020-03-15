Dimitrov, Logar discuss Macedonian transporters issue

Skopje, 15 March 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Slovenian counterpart Anže Logar discussed Sunday the issues transporters from North Macedonia are facing due to delays at the border crossing between Italy and Slovenia.

Dimitrov congratulated Logar on his new position and underlined the need for quickly solving the issue.

Both ministers agreed that they will do everything in their power to speed up transport.

In the meantime, the embassy of North Macedonia in Slovenia is making efforts to provide transporters with food and water.

The Foreign Ministry remains at the disposal of all nationals stranded at foreign border crossings and airports to help them return home safely.