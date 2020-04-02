Dimitrov: Let’s make spread of support and cooperation faster than spread of pandemic

Skopje, 2 April 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov represented North Macedonia for the first time as a full-fledged NATO member at Thursday’s video-conference meeting of Alliance foreign ministers.

FM Dimitrov thanked member-states for finalizing the accession process, ensuring North Macedonia’s official membership to NATO after two decades.of preparations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Dimitrov highlighted the significance of the country’s NATO membership as a joint achievement in the efforts for regional and European stability and common management of global challenges.

“This is not only our success but of all our partners in the Euro-Atlantic community, who foster democracy, human rights and rule of law through unity and solidarity as their values. Let’s make spreading of cooperation, support and information faster than the spread of the pandemic,” said Dimitrov.

Referring to the main topic of the meeting – the COVID-19 pandemic – he presented the Government’s measures in coping with this global challenge, underlining the need of the Alliance’s contribution in member-states.

The FM noted the solidarity principle on which NATO is based and the need to undertake urgent and coordinated action to cope with the crisis and mitigate its effects.

Meeting participants discussed issues related to Afghanistan, the Middle East and North Africa, and the situation in Syria. FM Dimitrov reaffirmed North Macedonia’s readiness for further contribution in NATO’s priority operations, reads the press release.