Dimitrov: Key mission of foreign policy is to build friendships

Skopje, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister and SDSM MP candidate Nikola Dimitrov thanked via Facebook on Sunday Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, for the support he offered him via video message, published earlier in the day.

“One of the key missions of foreign policy is to build friendships. The more friends we have, the more successful and stronger we are. Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe in Germany, the country that currently holds the EU Council Presidency, is my colleague. But, more importantly – Michael is my friend. Thank you my dear friend for your strong support,” read Dimitrov’s post.

In a video message published Sunday afternoon, Roth underlined that Dimitrov is not just very successful, but also a well experienced foreign minister.

“He is not just a committed European, but a close and reliable friend and I’m proud of it. He defends European values in challenging times. He appeals to people’s hope, not to their fears. He’s an excellent communicator, with a wonderful sense of humor. And I can always count on him. That’s why I fully support his candidature to the Parliament of North Macedonia,” Roth said, calling on citizens to “vote for a bright future of the Republic of North Macedonia.”