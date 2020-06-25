Dimitrov: July 15 elections to put an end to remnants of past regime

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – The Macedonian nation at the moment has no real choice. SDSM with Zoran Zaev at the helm is our only hope to finish what we’ve started, Nikola Dimitrov, first candidate on the “We Can” coalition’s list in the 1st electoral district, said Thursday evening.

“The coming elections must put an end to the remnants of the regime that had led the European Commission to call the country ‘state capture’,” Dimitrov told Sitel TV.

We, he noted, had made a u-turn.

“The Commission’s latest progress report said good progress was made, amongst other things, regarding rule of law,” Dimitrov said comparing the drastic differences in the EU reports for the country before and during the SDSM-led government.

As regarding his rival, VMRO-DPMNE’s Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, Dimitrov said she presented something rotten in a wrapping paper. “Talking about justice with a serious look on the face without an ironic smirk all the while being nominated by (VMRO-) DPMNE is outrageous.”

Being one of the signatories of the Prespa Agreement, he said he would continue to explain what were the benefits of the agreement. “The agreement secured our membership in NATO, it opened our doors toward a European future, and it closed our registration in the UN. The Prespa Agreement is a success supported by the whole world,” Dimitrov stressed.