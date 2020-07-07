Dimitrov: In culture too, we can and must do much more and much better

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – In culture too, we can and we must do much more and much better, SDSM and “WeCan” coalition MP candidate Nikola Dimitrov said Tuesday.

Dimitrov posted on Facebook that he held a meeting with representatives of culture.

“To preserve culture, we must continue creating it. Macedonian culture needs to resonate with innovation. To follow European trends, keep up with them, and create new ones. It needs to be progressive and authentic. The basic features of culture need to be progress, freedom of creation and quality. The historical success of the Hoeyland film showed us that culture in this country can create trends and be at the top,” Dimitrov’s post reads.

He adds that the vision for such progressive culture was established with the National Strategy adopted in Parliament as a serious leap forward compared to the vulgarization of culture left from the previous government.

Dimitrov adds that after many years, a Collective Agreement was finally signed between the Trade Union and the Government, bringing order and system in the rights and obligations of cultural workers, with a substantial rise in pay.

“Focus in the next term will be on consistent implementation of the National Strategy on Development of Culture, which means as much more funds as possible, better organization and placing culture among the top priorities of the country. Supporting the independent scene, inclusion of youth and cultural cooperation with Europe are also key,” Dimitrov says.