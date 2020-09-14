Dimitrov: Identity issues cannot depend on political declarations

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov believes identity issues such as the language cannot depend on political declarations because they are subject to self-declaration and self-determination, a European value, but also a right protected and established by international law.

Deputy PM Dimitrov told Sitel TV that North Macedonia is prepared to work on closing all issues with neighboring Bulgaria while demonstrating mutual respect.

“The Friendship Treaty begins with the words ‘stemming from the shared commitment to further developing the good- neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation between the two countries’ and this is not possible if we do not accept who we are today,” says Dimitrov.

He says historical issues should be reviewed by historians not politics.

“The language is not a subject of political declarations. No one, including my country, can tell me – a Macedonian who speaks the Macedonian language – if I am or am not a Macedonian who speaks the Macedonian language. This is a right of self-declaration and self-determination, a European value, but also a right established by international law,” adds the Deputy PM.

According to him, no country has legal grounds to open these issues after the completion of the country’s ID in the United Nations.

“I sincerely think this is not consistent with the interests of getting closer and being a friend with someone. This is not consistent with the ideals, values and rights of the EU, in which Bulgaria is a member and to which we aspire,” adds Dimitrov.

He says both countries need wisdom and eyes wide open to look into the past and find points of convergence.