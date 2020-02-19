0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Dimitrov: Good news from Spain to come in March

Ratification of the NATO Accession Protocol has already been launched through an expedited procedure in the Spanish parliament, said Arancha González Laya, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, on Wednesday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 19 February 2020 18:08

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close