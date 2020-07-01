Dimitrov: Good news from Brussels, EC adopts draft-negotiating framework

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – Today we have good news from Brussels, an important breakthrough – the European Commission has adopted the draft-negotiating framework and the document is now in the hands of the member-states. Good luck!, says Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in a video statement.

“Based on the General Affairs Council decision of March 25, confirmed by the European Council a day later, the European Commission adopted the draft-negotiating framework and the document is now in the hands of the member-states. The EC negotiating framework is based on the new enlargement methodology. The basic goal of these changes is that the accession process is more specific, credible, dynamic, with stronger political steer, involvement by member-states, considering objective criteria and a strict positive and negative conditionality, as well as reversibility,” says FM Dimitrov.

According to him, the core of the negotiating framework, which is expected to be discussed on an expert level next week, is to bring European standards at home, primarily democratic principles and values related to the rule of law and economic reforms.

“I believe there is nice symbolism that the EC has completed its task on the grounds of the March decision on July 1, the day when Berlin takes over the Council Presidency. I am convinced that as the Croatian Presidency was historic for us, the German Presidency will be too, so that we can open the first intergovernmental conference with German support in the coming months,” notes Dimitrov.

He adds this would be followed by the opening of the first cluster “Fundamentals”, which treats Chapter 23-Judiciary and Fundamental Rights, Chapter 24-Justice, Freedom and Security; economic criteria; functioning of democratic institutions; public administration reform; public procurement; statistics and financial control.

“The work on the negotiating framework is not done, but today we have an important breakthrough we need to observe – EC has confirmed the draft and submitted it for adoption, first at a debate and then by member-states. Good luck!”, says FM Dimitrov.