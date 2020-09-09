Dimitrov-Galloway: UK remains committed to supporting North Macedonia

Skopje, 9 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov met Wednesday with British Ambassador to North Macedonia, Rachel Galloway, where she reiterated that Great Britain remains committed to supporting North Macedonia and its reform agenda in key areas.

“Reform implementation aimed at speeding up the EU integration process is closely related to the United Kingdom’s priorities for North Macedonia in view of economic development, good governance and rule of law through joint projects,” Dimitrov said.

They concluded in the coming period to help the donor community and other stakeholders in North Macedonia heighten coordination efforts, said the Secretariat for European Affairs.

Also, Deputy PM Dimitrov expressed gratitude for the UK’s aid and support to the country to tackle the crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country, he stressed, is committed to meeting our obligations stemming from the NATO membership, stated the press release.