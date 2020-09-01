Dimitrov: First intergovernmental conference to take place in Dec. in line with plan of Germany’s EU Presidency

Skopje, 1 September 2020 (MIA) – The EU member states will discuss draft negotiating framework for North Macedonia on Sept. 8 in Brussels, which will be presented by the German Presidency of the EU Council, new Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov told reporters Tuesday.

Dimitrov and new FM Bujar Osmani held joint press conference on handover ceremony of duties.

“Berlin’s plan, within the possibilities at such times, is for this process to be completed in the last month of this year. The German EU Presidency expects the first intergovernmental conference to take place in December 2020,” Dimitrov said.

Asked who will replace Bojan Marichikj as EU integration coordinator and chief technical negotiator, who becomes Justice Minister, Dimitrov said that it is too early to tell who will succeed him.