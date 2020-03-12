0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSocietyVideo statement

Dimitrov, Filipche brief foreign diplomats on coronavirus situation

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Health Minister Venko Filipche briefed Thursday representatives of diplomatic and consular offices and international organization missions in North Macedonia on the coronavirus situation in the country.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 12 March 2020 18:53
