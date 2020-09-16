Dimitrov: Expecting support and assistance from Greece on European path

Athens, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – The decision on the opening of the EU accession negotiations is a key turning point for North Macedonia and the region in 2020, but also a testimony of the Union’s commitment to its geo-strategic priorities, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov at a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens on Wednesday.

Deputy PM Dimitrov and FM Dendias discussed Greece’s support in North Macedonia’s integration process as essential in the new chapter of bilateral relations, but also a big step in the joint vision for the future, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

Dimitrov briefed Dendias on the expectations for adoption of the negotiating framework by the year-end, during the German EU Presidency.

FM Dimitrov also met with Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, tackling regional and bilateral cooperation, highlighting the activities to be undertaken in the coming period within the enhancement of the Action Plan for cooperation and implementation of the obligations within the Strategic Partnership Agreement and the Memorandum of Cooperation that SEA and the Greek MoFA have signed, enabling the technical assistance from Greece for swift harmonization of national legislation in specific chapters of the European Acquis.

Interlocutors emphasized that further implementation of the Prespa Agreement will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations, enabling both countries to use the full potential for political and economic cooperation, but also improved cooperation and coordination within regional initiatives, reads the press release.

After the meeting, Dimitrov said he and Vavritsiotis share the vision about the region – European area without open issues, promoting cooperation, understanding and close friendship.

“We agree it is very important to continue with the full implementation of the Prespa Agreement and we will work together on the Memorandum of Understanding. The EU accession process is critical for us, which means we have to bring Europe at home, in the sense of European law but also with regards to standards, because this is a long but probably the only way to ensure the European way of life for our youth, so that they remain in their own country,” said Dimitrov.

He added that time and generations were lost but an enormous step forward has been made.

“Now is the time to write this chapter of closeness and friendship and this is probably the key message from the first visit of the new Government,” underlined Dimitrov.