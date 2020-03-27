Dimitrov: EU leaders have endorsed decision to open accession talks

Поврзани вести
Company Milaya Capital LTD donates 20,000 face masks to Army
27 March 2020 10:40
EU leaders endorse opening of negotiations with Skopje and Tirana
27 March 2020 8:17
Curfew mainly observed, says Minister Chulev
26 March 2020 22:22
Pompeo welcomes EU decision to open talks with Skopje and Tirana
26 March 2020 21:43
Repatriation of Macedonian nationals stranded abroad starts
26 March 2020 20:55
Strong North Macedonia-Italy friendship in times of adversity, says Dimitrov
26 March 2020 19:33
Провери го и оваClose
-
FM Dimitrov: EU’s decision is very important signal during trying times25 March 2020 12:34
-
EU approves unconditional opening of negotiations with North Macedonia24 March 2020 18:43
-
Zaev: The decision has been made, North Macedonia is opening EU talks24 March 2020 16:55