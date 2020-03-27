0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Dimitrov: EU leaders have endorsed decision to open accession talks

EU leaders endorsed on Thursday the conclusions made earlier this week by ministers to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov posted on Facebook.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 27 March 2020 11:10
Back to top button
Close
Close