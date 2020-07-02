Dimitrov: Epidemiological data, not politics, plays key role in opening borders

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – Politics aren’t involved in the decision making process for opening or closing borders. Epidemiological data is what matters. EU’s key criteria on the matter is that the countries have under 20 new COVID-19 cases registered per 100,000 citizens in the past 14 days, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told a press conference Thursday.

The more we abide by mesures-wear masks, practice social distancing, the faster our epidemiological data will improve and more borders will be open for us.

Regarding whether reciprocal measures will be taken by opening or closing borders, Dimitrov underlined that Health Minister Venko Filipche and the government’s Crisis HQ are monitoring the situation and will make decisions based on epidemiologists’ recommendations.

“EU’s key criteria for entry of non-EU nationals is that they come from countries have under 20 new COVID-19 cases registered per 100,000 citizens in the past 14 days. Some member states meet this criteria, while additional conditions have been imposed for others,” the FM said.

This, he added, only refers to non-essential travel and does not affect health staffers, border and seasonal workers, state delegations, diplomats, military personnel, transiting passengers and those travelling for urgent family matters, essential workers, etc.

“We’ll keep in touch with all countries of interest. A few days ago, commerce chamber members inquired whether they’ll be allowed to travel to Greece for business. We’ll discuss and see whether it’s possible to extend travel permits to other categories,” Dimitrov said.