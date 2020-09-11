Dimitrov, Dudziak discuss UN support for country’s comprehensive development plan

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov met Thursday with UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of North Macedonia, Rossana Dudziak, discussing the support that the United Nations is set to provide in drafting a comprehensive long-term development plan for North Macedonia.

UN’s assistance as our continued partner in achieving inclusive and sustainable development gives us the right to count on enhanced cooperation in the reform goals that arise from the national priorities, said Deputy PM Dimitrov.

According to him, these enhanced future relations will involve all relevant national and local stakeholders, NGOs, donors, private and media sectors, both in the planning and implementation processes.

In addition, Dimitrov thanked UN agencies in the country for the swift reaction in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic management, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.