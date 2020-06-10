Dimitrov, Dacic discuss possible opening of borders in June

Belgrade, 10 June 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic met in Nis on Wednesday, discussing the countries’ Euro-integration, enhancement of bilateral cooperation and relaxation of restrictions between the two countries and opening of borders, MIA reports from Belgrade.

FM Dimitrov told the joint press conference that North Macedonia and Serbia are lucky to have people with such close and friendly relations, which despite the occasional hiccups in politics, cannot be damaged.

He said it is important to communicate on issues which countries have different positions on.

Regarding the opening of the Macedonian border, Dimitrov said the initial plan discussed with Health Minister Venko Filipche was to open in mid-June.

“We will discuss more intensively these days on the situation with the virus and regional developments. I think this decision should be expected in the course of this month, although this cannot be certain considering the unpredictability of the pandemic,” said Dimitrov.

He added that the pandemic has shown how regional states should cooperate and help each other.

FM Dacic said Serbia opened its borders for Macedonian nationals on May 22.

“Having in mind that neither Serbia nor North Macedonia are isolated islands, it is important to systematize these decisions, because people are primarily interested in this. For us it is important to develop the communication with North Macedonia and ensure that people can travel. This is why we had epidemiologists at that meeting, because our decisions on borders depend on their opinions,” said Dacic.

He said Serbia wants to enhance relations with North Macedonia in all fields, including the Euro-integration process.

Dacic added that Friday’s meeting with Greek FM Nikos Dendias would tackle the organization of a trilateral meeting among the foreign ministers of Greece, North Macedonia and Serbia at the island of Corfu.