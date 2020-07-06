Dimitrov: Corruption is our common adversary, we should all work together

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – We sometimes look adversaries among our neighbours, but the real adversary is not there. The real adversary is – corruption and we should all work together to face and fight it, FM Nikola Dimitrov said Monday addressing OSCE online high-level conference.

Good governance and the fight against corruption in the digital era is the focus of the OSCE Albanian Chairmanship high-level conference taking place on 6 and 7 July in Vienna.

In the presence of high-level representatives from OSCE participating states, Dimitrov reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fighting corruption, as crucial to restoring public confidence in the rule of law and democracy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Highlighting the achievements over the past period, Dimitrov said that the government has introduced Open Data and Open Finance portal that allow, since Nov. 2019, free access to 17 billion financial transactions of all public institutions both at central and local level. This is one example how digitalization can bring more transparency and it can lower the risk for corruptive behavior that’s increasing the trust in the institutions and ultimately trust in democracy, he said.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Albania’s Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Edi Rama, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and the Albanian Minister of Justice Etilda Gjonaj opened the conference. The aim of the conference is to stimulate political dialogue among the participating states, focusing on strengthening the principles of transparency, integrity and accountability

Dimitrov addressed high-level panel which also included remarks by Ghada Fathi Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director General of the United Nations Office at Vienna and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as well as other foreign and justice ministers.