Dimitrov: Complete turnaround in appointing ambassadors, professionalism valued over party affiliation

The president will not be surprised by the list of nominations for ambassadors. There's a complete turnaround in the process of appointing ambassadors, with professionalism being valued over party affiliation, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said in an interview with TV Telma. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 12 December 2019 21:49
