Dimitrov: Citizens to be cautious, state of emergency is fertile soil for fake news

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – NATO’s emergency response mechanism has, in a way, a role of a coordination center between the members’ requirements and needs in coping with COVID-19 and those who can provide assistance, says Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

FM Dimitrov told Slobodna TV on Wednesday the first aid in the country arrived from Norway (mechanical ventilators), whereas a Turkish plane carrying assistance will land in Skopje today.

“Hungary, Slovenia, United States, The Netherlands have also provided assistance to the health system. EU has produced a EUR 400 million package for the Western Balkans, of which about EUR 70 million are allocated for North Macedonia,” says Dimitrov.

He says that the recent meeting with the 29 NATO counterparts focused on solidarity in the COVID-19 crisis, but also the fight against fake news.

The FM urges citizens for caution because a state of emergency is fertile soil to spread fake news.

“Lithuania, which has experience in coping with fake news, is offering specific support. Fighting this phenomenon is not simple, it requires vigilance and caution by citizens, institutions and journalists. Not everything we read is true, fact checking is a must, especially during this state of emergency, which is fertile soil for fake news. For example, on the day when the United States ratified North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol, there was a multitude of false information regarding the 5G network, an attempt to shroud a great piece of news,” adds Dimitrov.

The FM says he has initiated a joint letter by regional foreign ministers for exemption of the Western Balkans from the special regime for export of protective masks and suits.

“No one knows exactly how long the pandemic will last and I believe that solidarity will pick up pace as time goes by. This virus cannot be stopped in one country. We will have to act as a region, as a continent, as mankind, helping each other to put an end to this state of emergency. We are strengthening national protective mask capacities. If we meet our needs, why not help abroad,” says Dimitrov.

According to him, bilateral relations with neighboring Bulgaria, i.e. development of the friendship and removal of all identity challenges will be the last process in the closure of the Macedonian question.

“The process started with the Friendship Treaty and we must respect the values of the other party. NATO membership guarantees the country’s territory, while the start of EU accession negotiations will help us take care of things at home and settling relations with Bulgaria, thus completing a fundamental and historic mission,” notes Dimitrov.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has mediated in the return of close to 2,500 citizens from abroad.

“The pace of this operation must be complementary to the capacity of the state quarantine. We will not stop with these efforts, our priority was to help people who were most desperate. We will continue to use the transit routes through Greece and Bulgaria. No other country has a similar prior experience, all ministries of foreign affairs are facing something they have not faced before. We are helping each other,” concluded FM Dimitrov.