Dimitrov-Borell: Coordination, solidarity and channeling EU support to Western Balkans

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov spoke over the phone with the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the EU’s General Affairs Council decision to open accession talks with North Macedonia.

They hailed the decision by EU ministers to open accession negotiations for North Macedonia and Albania, particularly during this hard time. In this regard, they agreed and emphasized the need for international cooperation to effectively tackle this global challenge, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in press statement.

Dimitrov briefed Borell on challenges facing the country and on repatriation efforts of stranded citizens. They discussed the current intensive efforts on both sides to coordinate work to assist both European and Macedonian citizens on their repatriation and their protection against coronavirus.

They discussed about the possibility to relocate existing EU programmes in North Macedonia toward fighting coronavirus outbreak. Borell welcomed the decision by the government of North Macedonia to activate the EU civil protection mechanism, reads the press statement.